 

Starbucks Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, February 26, 2021.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

