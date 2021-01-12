 

Mattel Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and 2021 Virtual Analyst Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its full year and fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Following this, Mattel will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The conference call will be webcast on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time the evening of the call until Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing +1-404-537-3406. The passcode is 4894534.

In addition, Mattel today announced that the Company will host a Virtual Analyst Day to provide a strategic business update on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be webcast on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://mattel.gcs-web.com/. To listen to the presentation, log onto the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on the "Investors" section of Mattel’s corporate website, https://investors.mattel.com/.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

MAT-FIN MAT-CORP

Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mattel Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and 2021 Virtual Analyst Meeting Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its full year and fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Following this, Mattel will host a conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
UNO Celebrates 50 Years of Bringing People Together
07.01.21
Diese 2 Aktien könnten 2021 deinen Einsatz verdoppeln
31.12.20
Say G’day to American Girl’s 2021 Girl of the Year—Kira Bailey!
14.12.20
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual MKM The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
207
Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball