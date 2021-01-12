 

RBB Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company", today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the markets close on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-519-1355 or 1-918-922-6505, passcode 5947189. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 5947189, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 2, 2021.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of September 30, 2020, the company had total assets of $3.4 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, six branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in Chicago, Illinois. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

