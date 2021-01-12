 

Outset Medical Appoints Karen Drexler to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 22:05  |  25   |   |   

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind device to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, is bolstering its board of directors with the appointment of Karen Drexler. Drexler currently serves on the boards of ResMed (NYSE: RMD), a $31B data-driven sleep and respiratory market leader; VIDA Diagnostics, developer of AI-powered lung intelligence and imaging solutions; and Tivic Health, a bioelectronic medicine company. Named one of Women Inc. magazine’s most influential corporate directors in 2018, Drexler brings to Outset a deep understanding of how to utilize data analytics and machine learning to power the user experience, while supporting the patient at home and in the hospital setting.

“Karen’s experience in the medtech field, using data analytics and a consumer-centric approach to creating a better patient experience, aligns beautifully with the commercial strategies we are implementing both in the home and the acute markets with Tablo,” said Outset Medical CEO Leslie Trigg. “She brings a new perspective and invaluable knowledge that will help fuel our rapid growth trajectory.”

Drexler brings extensive technical and operational leadership to her role on the Outset board. Most recently, she was the CEO of Sandstone Diagnostics, a life science tools company focused on increased access to high-quality diagnostic testing. Prior to that, she founded and served as CEO at Amira Medical until its sale to Roche Diabetes Care. Drexler started her career at LifeScan where she managed a variety of functions and ultimately executed the sale of the company to Johnson & Johnson.

“Over the course of my career I’ve worked with a variety of public and private medical device and diagnostics companies to find solutions for chronic disease management, all with the goal of creating better patient experiences and outcomes,” said Drexler. “From my very directly related experience working to improve life for people with diabetes, to looking at how AI can modernize clinical diagnostics and therapeutic solutions, I’m fascinated by companies that utilize technology to make patients’ lives better. Outset’s Tablo System reduces the burden of chronic kidney care for providers, patients and caregivers, showing how all stakeholders can win with the optimal use of technology and patient-centered designs.”

Outset also announced today that TJ Carella, head of healthcare at Warburg Pincus, which first invested in the company more than 10 years ago, has stepped off the board.

“TJ has been instrumental in supporting our efforts to scale the organization and achieve U.S. commercial success,” added Trigg. “His insights, and commitment to making an impact on the renal industry, helped us get to where we are today.”

About Outset Medical

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Outset Medical Appoints Karen Drexler to Board of Directors Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind device to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, is bolstering its board of directors with the appointment of Karen Drexler. Drexler …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
1
Outset Medical