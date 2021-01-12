Kimco Realty Appoints Henry Moniz to its Board of Directors

In his role at ViacomCBS, Mr. Moniz advises the company’s Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of management on governance and oversight of enterprise-wide management of non-insured risks, with emphasis on quality assurance and metrics, data and predictive risk analytics and monitoring, financial and information technology controls, culture, ethics, regulatory and geopolitical volatility, strategic direction, and operational efficiency.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that Henry Moniz has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Moniz is Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at ViacomCBS Inc., where he also serves as Chief Audit Executive. With this appointment, Kimco’s Board has expanded to include nine members. Mr. Moniz’s term will begin immediately.

“I am incredibly proud to announce the addition of Henry Moniz to Kimco’s Board of Directors,” said Milton Cooper, Executive Chairman. “His unique skillset will be a valuable addition to our talented group of directors. It was immediately clear that Henry is an excellent fit with Kimco’s culture, and there is no doubt his influence and insight will help guide us into the future.”

“Henry’s wide range of knowledge and experience in the areas of governance, compliance, risk, data analytics and technology will be a tremendous asset to Kimco’s Board of Directors and to our organization as a whole,” said Conor Flynn, Chief Executive Officer. “It’s my pleasure to welcome him, and I look forward to his contributions and guidance as we continue to refine our strategy going forward.”

Mr. Moniz has been at ViacomCBS since 2004, where he has also served as Chairman of the Privacy/IT Security Council; Vice President, Associate General Counsel; and Chairman of the Compliance Committee. Prior to joining ViacomCBS, Mr. Moniz was a Partner at Bingham McCutchen (now part of Morgan Lewis), served as Minority Counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee for the Impeachment Inquiry on President Clinton, and as a federal prosecutor in the Boston and Miami United States Attorney’s Offices for the U.S. Department of Justice. Mr. Moniz currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Center on the Legal Profession at Harvard Law School, and on the Advisory Board for Acritas, the legal market data firm that is now part of Thomson Reuters. He received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and his A.B. from Bowdoin College.

