 

Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of Chief Operating Officer C. Eric Swank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 22:00  |  16   |   |   

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that Chief Operating Officer C. Eric Swank will be leaving the Company at the end of February. During his 16-year career at Beacon, Eric served in senior executive roles of increasing importance and ultimately led the Company’s $6 billion Exterior Products business for the last two years. His tenure and service with the Company have been marked by many significant accomplishments that helped build Beacon from a $600 million organization into a $7 billion Fortune 500 company.

“Eric’s dedication to Beacon, its employees and customers in each of his roles has been critical to the Company’s success over the past 16 years. He helped create a culture of operational excellence throughout the Company that has driven shareholder value while building great teams who embody his passion for our customers,” said Julian Francis, Beacon’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I wish Eric all the very best in his future endeavors, and I know he will bring great skill and determination to any pursuit.”

“I could not be more appreciative to have had the opportunity to be part of such a great organization and work with such fine people, both internally and externally,” said Mr. Swank. “Leading and being part of Beacon’s growth from a large regional player to the nation’s largest publicly traded roofing distributor has been incredibly rewarding. Along the way, the careers and lives I have been able to touch and be part of will forever be some of my fondest memories. Beacon is made up of individuals who wake up every day with a desire to help our customers build a better future for themselves and the communities they serve. I look forward to watching that continue for many years to come.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

Beacon Roofing Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of Chief Operating Officer C. Eric Swank Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that Chief Operating Officer C. Eric Swank will be leaving the Company at the end of February. During his 16-year career at Beacon, Eric served in senior executive roles of increasing importance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
General Counsel Ross D. Cooper to Become Special Advisor; Will Expand Role at American University’s Kogod School of Business
21.12.20
Beacon Announces Agreement to Divest Interior Products Business