Vontier Announces Launch of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by Fortive

Prior to the closing of the offering, Fortive intends to exchange the shares of Vontier common stock to be sold in the offering for indebtedness of Fortive currently owned by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, as the selling stockholder in the offering, then intends to sell these shares of Vontier common stock to the underwriters in connection with the public offering.

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of 33,507,410 shares of its common stock, representing all of the shares of Vontier common stock currently owned by Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”), Vontier’s former parent company. Vontier is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering or the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, and Evercore Group LLC are acting as joint lead book-runners for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, UBS Securities LLC, and Baird are also acting as joint book-runners.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

