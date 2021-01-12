Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Names Jason T. Roos As Chief Financial Officer

“It's been my pleasure and privilege to serve as Portman Ridge’s CFO and be part of the Company’s transformation through its mergers with OHA Investment Corp., Garrison Capital Inc., and the most recent agreement to merge with Harvest Capital Credit Corporation,” said Mr. Gilpin. “Portman Ridge’s strong financial and competitive positions, and its management by Sierra Crest Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners LLP, make me confident of the Company’s prospects for continued success.”

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company” or “Portman Ridge”), a business development company, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, Edward (Ted) Gilpin, has communicated his plans to retire and that Jason T. Roos will succeed him as the Company’s CFO, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Gilpin will remain with the Company through March 1, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

“Ted became CFO in 2012 when Portman Ridge was internally managed as KCAP Financial, Inc. and has been invaluable in the development and execution of our business strategies,” said Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge. “During this time, he developed a talented financial and accounting team. I want to thank Ted for being a trusted advisor and business partner, and for his leadership and personal dedication during his time at Portman Ridge.”

“As we continue to grow and execute on our strategic vision, Jason’s years of experience in senior financial leadership roles will be integral to the Portman Ridge management team in 2021 and beyond,” commented Mr. Goldthorpe.

Mr. Roos joined BC Partners LLP in May 2020 and brings nearly 20 years of experience in financial roles, most recently as Credit Product CFO, where he is responsible for the integrity and accuracy of financial reporting and the overall control environment of the credit business. Prior to joining BC Partners, Mr. Roos served in various roles with Wells Fargo & Company from 2011 to 2020, including serving as Controller for Wells Fargo’s investment bank and institutional broker dealer, Wells Fargo Securities. Prior to that, from 2002 to 2011, Mr. Roos provided audit and advisory services to financial institutions at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Roos earned his B.A. in accounting and finance from the University of Northern Iowa and is a Certified Public Accountant registered in New York, Iowa, and Minnesota.