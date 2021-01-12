 

J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) announced today that its conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results is scheduled for Tuesday January 26th at 10:00 am Eastern time.

The phone number and confirmation number for the call are 1 (847) 585-4422 and 6473 375#.

The Company stated that it expects to release its results for the quarter ended December 26th, 2020 at 4:00 pm Eastern time on Monday January 25th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the  #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY.  J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

## 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Ken Plunk
Senior Vice President                           
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 587-4374

