URBN Reports Holiday Sales and Management Changes

Total Company net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2020, decreased 8.4% over the same period last year. Comparable Retail segment net sales decreased 9% due to negative retail store net sales as stronger conversion rates could not offset the reduced store traffic as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions. Lower store net sales were partially offset by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 1% at Free People and decreased 8% at Urban Outfitters and 12% at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 1%.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net sales for the two and eleven months ended December 31, 2020.

Although Retail segment comparable net sales have rebounded nicely in the month of January, URBN expects total Company gross profit margins for the fourth quarter to deleverage by several hundred basis points driven by two primary factors. First is the deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses due to the increased penetration of digital sales, carrier surcharges and increased expedited shipments; and second is deleverage in store occupancy expense due to negative store net sales.

For the eleven months ended December 31, 2020, total Company net sales decreased 14.3% over the same period last year. Comparable Retail segment net sales decreased 12%, driven by negative retail store net sales due to mandated store closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and lower store productivity once opened, partially offset by strong double-digit growth in the digital channel. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 42%.

During the eleven months ended December 31, 2020, the Company opened a total of 18 new retail locations including: 6 Urban Outfitters stores, 6 Anthropologie Group stores and 6 Free People stores (including 2 FP Movement stores); and closed 6 retail locations including: 4 Urban Outfitters stores, 1 Anthropologie Group store and 1 Free People store. During the eleven months ended December 31, 2020, six franchisee-owned stores were closed including: four Urban Outfitters stores, one Anthropologie Group store and one Free People store.