 

Elekta Awards Kratos Contract for FedRAMP Advisory Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Elekta has awarded it a contract for Federal Risk and Authorization Management (FedRAMP) advisory services. Kratos will support the development of a security authorization package for Elekta’s ProKnow Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering. For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine, with Elekta’s more than 4,000 employees worldwide committed to ensuring that everyone with cancer in the world has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide certification program designed to ensure consistent security and compliance across federal agencies and to streamline approval and procurement processes. All Communications Service Providers (CSPs), such as Elekta, must meet rigorous government-mandated security requirements to be FedRAMP certified as a prerequisite to conducting business with any agency or department of the federal government.

Under this award Kratos will complete a compliant FedRAMP security authorization package that can be leveraged for the independent Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) audit for that offering, which should ultimately lead to obtaining an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the federal government.

This task will include guiding Elekta through the FedRAMP process, working closely with key Elekta security personnel to ensure that FedRAMP security requirements are implemented and authoring audit defensible documentation to support the FedRAMP security authorization. Through the expertise of Kratos’ experienced FedRAMP professionals, Elekta will ultimately be able to demonstrate a wholistic and mature approach to securing federal data within the ProKnow Cloud Service Offering and provide assurances that the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer data is protected.

As Mark Williams, Vice President, Kratos Cybersecurity Services explained: “The ProKnow cloud-based retrieval and storage software features interactive viewers and big data analytics specifically designed for the radiation therapy workflow. Elekta’s subscription-based Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution optimizes performance and scaling to meet the needs of all cancer clinics regardless of size, complexity or IT prowess. Kratos’ advisory services will facilitate Elekta’s FedRAMP’s assessment stage prior to receiving its Authorization to Operate (ATO) from the federal government.”

