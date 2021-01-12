 

Chart Industries and Matrix Service Company Execute Commercial Hydrogen Memorandum of Understanding

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (Nasdaq: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) for the development of standardized hydrogen solutions in North America, including hydrogen liquefaction plants, marine bunkering, fueling stations, plant expansions, storage expansion, spaceship fueling and other hydrogen related facilities. Matrix Service Company (“Matrix”) is a leading contractor to the energy and industrial markets across North America. Through its subsidiaries, Matrix provides engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction (“EPFC”), as well as maintenance and products to the energy and industrial markets, with specific experience engineering, procuring and constructing cryogenic and pressure storage vessels, terminals and related balance of plant facilities which complements Chart’s extensive hydrogen liquefaction and equipment offering.

This MOU builds upon the hydrogen strategy of both companies to continue to expand commercial arrangements, relationships and geographic diversity thereby utilizing Chart’s expansive hydrogen equipment and liquefaction offerings by the producers and end users of hydrogen. Matrix has a 50-plus year history in providing cryogenic storage and terminal expertise to multiple industries. Chart has provided hydrogen-specific equipment to industry for over 50 years, including a very rapid increase in order activity in 2020. Chart’s hydrogen equipment orders for 2020 were over $38 million, with 60% of the orders received in the fourth quarter of 2020 which included a first of a kind order for custom vacuum insulated pipe for multiple liquid hydrogen storage systems.  These hydrogen orders contributed to Chart’s full year 2020 specialty market orders of $283.6 million, a 16.2% increase over specialty market orders in the full year of 2019. With 164 customers working with Chart to serve their hydrogen equipment needs (up from 30 at the beginning of 2020), this collaboration with Matrix will be another way for our customers to achieve their small-scale hydrogen requirements.

