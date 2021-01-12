 

Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 31, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 31, 2020, short interest in 2,570 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,444,669,455 shares compared with 8,245,773,085 shares in 2,569 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 15, 2020. The end-of-December short interest represent 2.58 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.21 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,324 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,530,262,160 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 31, 2020 compared with 1,343,834,522 shares in 1,284 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was also 1.0.

In summary, short interest in all 3,894 Nasdaq securities totaled 9,974,931,615 shares at the December 31, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,853 issues and 9,589,607,607 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.90 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.79 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

