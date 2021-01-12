 

Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Virtual Investor Day

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (866) 211-4146 from the United States or (647) 689-6734 internationally with conference ID 2367983.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Cloudflare investor relations website at cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

Cloudflare will also host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, February 12, 2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pacific time (3:00 p.m. Eastern time). Please register in advance to attend the virtual event on the Cloudflare investor relations website or by clicking here. Members of Cloudflare’s team will present and discuss the company’s platform and products as well as provide an update on financial progress and targets.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Cloudflare investor relations website at cloudflare.NET. A replay of the presentation will be available following the completion of the event.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Cloudflare Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



