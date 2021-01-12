 

Jabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced that it will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only format on January 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2020 will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JBL2021.

The content of this virtual shareholder meeting will cover formal proposals up for shareholder vote and a Q&A session with Jabil’s CEO and CFO.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will also be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

