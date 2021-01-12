Boston Properties to Release Fourth Quarter/FY 2020 Financial Results on January 26, 2021

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 796-3880 (Domestic) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 2954797.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and provide a Company update.

There will also be a live listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.bxp.com/events-webcasts.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and archived for up to twelve months following the call.

A phone replay will also be available by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 2954797.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-traded developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com.

