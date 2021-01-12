 

Boston Properties to Release Fourth Quarter/FY 2020 Financial Results on January 26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and provide a Company update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 796-3880 (Domestic) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 2954797.

There will also be a live listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.bxp.com/events-webcasts.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website and archived for up to twelve months following the call.

A phone replay will also be available by dialing 855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 2954797.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-traded developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com.

Boston Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boston Properties to Release Fourth Quarter/FY 2020 Financial Results on January 26, 2021 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
LYNX: Boston Properties: Würden Sie gerne zurück in den März?
15.12.20
Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends
14.12.20
Boston Properties Recognized as Highest Ranked Office REIT in Newsweek’s 2021 Most Responsible Companies Ranking