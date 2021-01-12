 

Absolute Software to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 9

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced that the company will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after the financial markets close.

The quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be made available at www.absolute.com, and will be filed under Absolute’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, February 16, 2021. To access the archived conference call, please dial 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation code 4639198. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

