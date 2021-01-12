Vector Announces Pricing and Upsize of $875 Million of 5.75% Senior Secured Notes Due 2029

The Notes will be issued by the Company at an initial price of 100.00% of the principal amount of the Notes. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, commencing on August 1, 2021. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2029, or on such earlier date as results from the operation of certain springing maturity date provisions.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) (“Vector” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced, and entered into an agreement to issue and sell, $875 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior secured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which represents an increase of $25 million from the aggregate principal amount previously disclosed. The offering is expected to close on January 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis by all of the wholly owned domestic subsidiaries of the Company that are engaged in the conduct of the Company’s cigarette business, which subsidiaries, as of the issuance date of the Notes, are also guarantors under the Company’s outstanding 10.500% senior notes due 2026. The Notes will not be guaranteed by New Valley LLC, or any of the Company’s subsidiaries engaged in real estate business conducted through New Valley LLC. The guarantees provided by certain of the subsidiary guarantors will be secured by first priority or second priority security interests in certain collateral of such guarantors.

The Company intends to use the net cash proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of the Company’s outstanding 6.125% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Secured Notes”), including accrued interest and any premium thereon, and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering of the Notes and the redemption of the 2025 Secured Notes. As of December 31, 2020, the outstanding principal amount of the 2025 Secured Notes was $850 million. The Company has previously announced its intention to redeem its 2025 Secured Notes with a redemption date of February 1, 2021, conditional on closing of a refinancing transaction in a principal amount of at least $850 million through one or more offerings of debt securities.