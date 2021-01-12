 

Aptar to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2021

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, announced their participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Stephan Tanda, President and CEO; Bob Kuhn, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Gael Touya, President Aptar Pharma, will present virtually at 2:50 p.m. (EST).

A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Aptar website at investors.aptar.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptar’s website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

