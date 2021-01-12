J & J Snack Foods Corp. announces that SVP COO Robert M. Radano will Retire

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced that Robert M. Radano, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer will be retiring effective March 31, 2021 as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Radano will remain with the Company for the remainder of the 2021 fiscal year. The Company has begun a search for a new Chief Operating Officer.



“The Company is thoroughly indebted and grateful to Bob for his many years of dedication and service to J & J. Shortly after graduating from Villanova University, Bob joined J & J in 1972 as a part-time truck driver and quickly rose through the ranks of the organization. Everyone within the Company is thankful to Bob for his contributions in building and growing the company. Naming all of his accomplishments would be impossible. Simply stated, Bob was integral to the business that J & J is today,” stated Dan Fachner, J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s President.