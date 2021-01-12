 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2020 totaled $157.8 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $83.0 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $74.8 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of December 31, 2020 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $26,487   
Global Discovery 2,148   
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 17,504   
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,546   
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 2,829   
Non-U.S. Growth 21,684   
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,543   
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,479   
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,670   
International Value Team  
International Value 24,107   
Global Value Team  
Global Value 22,400   
Select Equity 17   
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 679   
Credit Team  
High Income 6,241   
Developing World Team  
Developing World 8,853   
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,573   
   
Other Assets Under Management2 1,016   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $157,776   

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy, the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, and the International Value Team in the International Small Cap Value strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
