Bunker Hill Appoints David Wiens as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Wiens as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Wiens will take over from Wayne Parsons, who is remaining on the Board as Non-Executive Director, also effective immediately.



Mr. Wiens is an experienced mining executive with over 17 years’ experience in corporate finance, financial planning & analysis (“FP&A”), treasury and investor relations. Mr. Wiens spent the last eight years with Americas-focused precious metals companies, including over six years at SSR Mining Inc. where he was part of a team that transformed the company from a single asset silver producer with limited mine life to a diversified long-life precious metals company, while meeting production and cost guidance seven years in a row. As Director, Corporate Finance, he led a number of functions including corporate finance, FP&A, treasury, investor relations, concentrate marketing and gold dore sales. SSR Mining Inc. completed a $5 billion merger with Alacer Gold Corp. in September 2020. Most recently, Mr. Wiens was the Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasury at Great Panther Mining Limited where he delivered several non-dilutive financings and led a team responsible for corporate development, corporate finance, FP&A, treasury, concentrate marketing, and gold dore sales. Prior to his corporate roles, he was an investment banker at a number of financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank AG in London, United Kingdom. Mr. Wiens earned his Bachelor of Commerce with a Finance specialization at the University of British Columbia in Canada, is a CFA Charterholder, and is completing the CPA designation.

Sam Ash CEO of Bunker Mining commented: “I am pleased to welcome David to the team, which marks a key milestone for Bunker Hill. His corporate finance and capital markets experience add an essential strategic capability to our executive team as we move closer to our goal of restarting the Bunker Hill mine. I would also like to thank Wayne for his invaluable contributions, advice and leadership as our CFO during the early and critical phases of our Company’s transformation. He remains as a hugely significant member of the Company’s leadership team.”