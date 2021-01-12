 

Mercury Systems Earns IPC-1791 Qualified Manufacturer’s Certifications

Receives coveted “Trusted Supplier” designation; only U.S. OEM with multiple sites certified

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that three of its manufacturing locations received IPC-1791 certifications, earning a place on the IPC Qualified Manufacturer’s Listing (QML) as a Trusted Supplier. Mercury is the only OEM in the U.S. to have multiple sites certified to the IPC-1791 standard with two in Hudson, N.H. and one in Phoenix, Ariz.

IPC-1791 QML is a facility-level certification based on a "Trusted Electronic Designer, Fabricator, and Assembler Requirements" standard. IPC standards help ensure superior quality, reliability, and consistency in electronics manufacturing. To achieve the status as a trusted source and supplier, manufacturing facilities are vigorously vetted and undergo an intensive audit process to help optimize product quality, reliability, and consistency across the entire supply chain. Stringent requirements for this certification include reviews of a company’s product and quality systems, supply chain risk management system (SCRM), security system, including compliance to export control laws (ITAR and EAR), and chain of custody system (ChoC).

“Having earned the QML for our three locations validates Mercury’s commitment to delivering high quality, reliable products to our customers,” said Amir Allahverdi, senior vice president, Mercury. “We are part of a global network of trusted sources that the industry will look to first and foremost when evaluating potential business partners.”

Mercury received its first certification in December 2019 at its Phoenix facility and was one of only ten companies in the U.S. at that time to achieve accreditation as a Trusted Supplier. Since then, Mercury has invested significantly to earn multiple site certifications and designations and is committed to earning more.

“Different from other audit programs, IPC's validation services program uniquely provides technical and in-depth assessments of products and processes in accordance with IPC standards,” said Randy Cherry, IPC director of Validation Services. “We are pleased to especially recognize Mercury Systems for becoming a member of IPC's network of trusted QML suppliers.”

Operating at the intersection of high-tech and defense, Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible. Our work is inspired by our Purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters, By and For People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

