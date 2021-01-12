 

Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation from U.S. FDA for TMB-003 for the Treatment of Systemic Sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 22:22  |  66   |   |   

Timber Expects to Submit Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to the FDA in 2022

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to TMB-003, the company’s locally delivered formulation of sitaxsentan, for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

“People who are living with systemic sclerosis or scleroderma often struggle with their quality of life because the condition can be disfiguring and may cover joints and cause pain that affects movement and mobility,” said John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber. “Currently there is no FDA approved treatment for any cutaneous symptoms in scleroderma. We are pleased to receive orphan drug designation for our investigational treatment and look forward to advancing into clinical stage research.”

The Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to drugs and biologics that are intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition that affects less than 200,000 people in the U.S. Systemic sclerosis is a group of rare autoimmune connective tissue disorders (CTD) characterized by inflammation and thickening of the skin and other connective tissues from excessive collagen deposition. Systemic sclerosis leads to abnormalities in the skin, joints, and internal organs.

Sitaxsentan is a highly selective endothelin (ET-A) receptor antagonist, which is a class of drugs previously developed in oral form for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). TMB-003 is a locally delivered formulation of sitaxsentan that has the potential to reduce collagen while addressing systemic safety concerns associated with oral administration. Timber is in the preclinical stages of evaluating TMB-003 for the treatment of scleroderma and expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA in 2022.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and scleroderma. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Timber Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation from U.S. FDA for TMB-003 for the Treatment of Systemic Sclerosis Timber Expects to Submit Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to the FDA in 2022 WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Lead Asset TMB-001

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:33 Uhr
28
TMBR (Mkap $27 M) Cash $24 M / low floater mit attraktiver Pipeline