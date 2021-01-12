Harley-Davidson Successfully Completes The Rewire and Announces Date to Reveal New 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, The Hardwire

The Company will reveal strategic plan and report 2020 Results on February 2, 2021

Milwaukee, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE:HOG) today announced it has completed The Rewire, the critical overhaul of its business, setting a strong foundation for The Hardwire, the company’s 5-year strategic plan to deliver profitable and desirable long-term growth and shareholder value. The company will reveal its 2021-2025 strategic plan, along with 2020 fourth quarter and year-end earnings results, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 via webcast.

“I am confident the substantial changes we made with The Rewire have set us up to successfully execute our strategic plan. We are now a leaner, more aligned organization, and we are making decisions faster,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “The right structure, leadership and principles are in place, and we are ready to execute our strategic plan, The Hardwire, and continue our H-D #1 cultural journey to become a high-performing company.”