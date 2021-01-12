 

Party City Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook Ahead of Participation at the ICR Conference

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) today updated its outlook for total revenue, brand comparable sales, and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter fiscal 2020.

The following are the Company’s updated expectations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020:

  • Preliminary total revenue is estimated to be approximately $645 million to $650 million
  • Brand comparable sales are expected to decrease in the mid-single digit range
  • Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $75 million to $80 million

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are pleased with the progress we continued to make in the fourth quarter against our strategic initiatives to reinforce our position of authority when it comes to celebrations. However, the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases had a greater than expected impact on customer behavior in the months of November and December. This was evidenced by underperformance in regions like the Northeast, as well as in certain categories like tableware that are most impacted by the reduced size of social gatherings. We remain very encouraged by the strength in balloon demand across our fiscal fourth quarter, as winning in balloons is a core strategic priority and differentiator, and key to expanding our relevance with customers.”

Mr. Weston continued, “As we look to 2021, and the eventual return to normal, we continue to execute against our five strategic initiatives to increase relevancy, strengthen our competitive differentiation and elevate our customer experience across all retail channels. In support of our strategy, we continue to take actions to improve the in-store and online experience including increasing newness, reducing inventory with a more edited and curated product assortment, improving customer engagement and expanding omnichannel capabilities. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter results and go-forward plans in more detail on our year-end call.”

The Company also now expects the previously disclosed sale of a substantial portion of its international operations to close by January 31, 2021. As previously disclosed, the announced sale has a total transaction value of approximately $59 million, including $45 million of cash proceeds and approximately $14 million of excess cash and other adjustments to be returned to the Company.

