Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finders’ fees of $31,410.86 for subscriptions processed through Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, Raymond James, PI Financial and another registered finder.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen III Oil Corporation ("Gen III" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 5,714,284 shares (the "Shares") at a price of CDN$0.35 per Share for gross proceeds of approximately CDN$2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The subscribers were introduced to Gen III by its non-exclusive financial advisor, Blue Deer Capital. Gen III intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for project engineering, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

In addition, 5,031,250 ($0.30) warrants that expired on December 30, 2020 were exercised, resulting in gross proceeds of $1,509,375 to the Company. An additional 173,156 ($0.15) broker warrants due to expire on May 29, 2021 have also been exercised, resulting in gross proceeds of $25,973.40 to Gen III.

Project level financing talks are continuing with private equity and debt firms; impact investment firms and traditional banking groups for both the USGC and Alberta facilities.

In our ongoing effort to secure additional non-dilutive financing, Gen III submitted an expression of interest to Emissions Reduction Alberta’s Shovel-Ready Challenge: https://eralberta.ca/apply-for-funding/shovel-ready-challenge/. While there is no guarantee of an award, Gen III knows its re-refinery project will create high paying construction, fabrication and operations jobs while reducing CO 2 e emissions in Alberta.