 

CommerceWest Bank Announces Completion of Holding Company Reorganization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 22:31  |  27   |   |   

CW Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (OTC: CWBK) announced today the completion of its previously announced holding company reorganization. Following shareholder approval and receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals, the holding company reorganization has been finalized and CommerceWest Bank (the “Bank”) is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bancorp. As a result, existing shares of the Bank were automatically converted on a one-for-one basis into shares of Bancorp and the previous shareholders of the Bank now own all of the outstanding shares of Bancorp. Shares of CW Bancorp trade under the same trading symbol previously used by the Bank.

“We are pleased to have completed the holding company reorganization and believe that this reorganization is in the best interest of our shareholders by providing us with additional corporate flexibility,” said Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO of the Bank. There has been no change in the Bank’s directors or executive officers following the reorganization and the Bancorp’s directors and officers are the same as the Bank’s immediately prior to the reorganization.

CommerceWest Bank is a California based full service commercial bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state with an emphasis on clients in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside Counties. We are a full service business bank and offer a wide range of commercial banking services, including, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, Main Street Lending Program, and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and are subject to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected. Such statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited to, “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “may” and variations of these words and expressions. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, changes in the federal, state and local economic conditions, decline in loan production and loss of demand for our other products and services, credit quality, loss of customers, adverse regulatory and litigation developments, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, borrowers, customers and employees, financial policies of the United States government, natural disasters and the impact of competition in our market area. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CommerceWest Bank Announces Completion of Holding Company Reorganization CW Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (OTC: CWBK) announced today the completion of its previously announced holding company reorganization. Following shareholder approval and receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals, the holding company reorganization has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity