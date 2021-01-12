 

Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Interim Management Changes in its High Purity Cellulose and Pulp Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) announced changes to the management structure in its High Purity Cellulose segment and Pulp business. Dr. Christoph Koenig will assume responsibility for all High Purity Cellulose sales, while Tomas Fernandez will assume responsibility for marketing and customer service, sustainability, high yield pulp and lignin sales, research and development, and other strategic growth initiatives.

Dr. Christoph Koenig and Tomas Fernandez each bring over 25 years of experience in business leadership, sales and research and development in the specialty chemical industry. Dr. Koenig joined Rayonier Advanced Materials in 2020 after a 15-year career at Albemarle, where he most recently held positions of Global Business Director and Global Sales Director in the Catalysts business unit. Prior to Albemarle, he worked for Felix Boettcher, a supplier to the printing industry in Germany. Dr. Koenig earned his PhD from University of Cologne in Organic Chemistry. Mr. Fernandez joined the Company in 2018 after working with Albemarle as the Global Business Unit Leader in their Performance Catalyst Solutions Business and for 18 years with the Dow Chemical Company. He also previously worked for W.R. Grace and Hilti. Mr. Fernandez earned his degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University and an Executive MBA from Rice University.

“Christoph and Tomas bring strong track records of leading sales and R&D in our industry. I am confident we will have a seamless transition and we will continue to provide excellent service to our customers,” said Paul Boynton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We thank Frank for leading the High Purity Cellulose and Pulp business over the past 18 months and successfully concluding the annual Cellulose Specialties negotiations, plus his prior five years of service as our Chief Financial Officer.”

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs just over 4,000 people and generates approximately $1.8 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Rayonier Advanced Materials’ future events, developments, or financial or operational performance or results, are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “guidance,” and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained and it is possible actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Interim Management Changes in its High Purity Cellulose and Pulp Businesses Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) announced changes to the management structure in its High Purity Cellulose segment and Pulp business. Dr. Christoph Koenig will assume responsibility for all High Purity Cellulose sales, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Closing of $500 Million of Senior Secured Notes and ABL Credit Facility