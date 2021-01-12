Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Interim Management Changes in its High Purity Cellulose and Pulp Businesses

Dr. Christoph Koenig and Tomas Fernandez each bring over 25 years of experience in business leadership, sales and research and development in the specialty chemical industry. Dr. Koenig joined Rayonier Advanced Materials in 2020 after a 15-year career at Albemarle, where he most recently held positions of Global Business Director and Global Sales Director in the Catalysts business unit. Prior to Albemarle, he worked for Felix Boettcher, a supplier to the printing industry in Germany. Dr. Koenig earned his PhD from University of Cologne in Organic Chemistry. Mr. Fernandez joined the Company in 2018 after working with Albemarle as the Global Business Unit Leader in their Performance Catalyst Solutions Business and for 18 years with the Dow Chemical Company. He also previously worked for W.R. Grace and Hilti. Mr. Fernandez earned his degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University and an Executive MBA from Rice University.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) announced changes to the management structure in its High Purity Cellulose segment and Pulp business. Dr. Christoph Koenig will assume responsibility for all High Purity Cellulose sales, while Tomas Fernandez will assume responsibility for marketing and customer service, sustainability, high yield pulp and lignin sales, research and development, and other strategic growth initiatives.

“Christoph and Tomas bring strong track records of leading sales and R&D in our industry. I am confident we will have a seamless transition and we will continue to provide excellent service to our customers,” said Paul Boynton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We thank Frank for leading the High Purity Cellulose and Pulp business over the past 18 months and successfully concluding the annual Cellulose Specialties negotiations, plus his prior five years of service as our Chief Financial Officer.”

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for lumber, paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs just over 4,000 people and generates approximately $1.8 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

