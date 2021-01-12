Amwell Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

Amwell (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for a proposed public offering. Amwell has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) to offer 11,280,647 shares of Amwell’s Class A common stock to the public. In addition, the Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,692,097 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Amwell will not receive any proceeds from this offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by e-mail at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

