 

Petrus Resources Announces First Quarter 2021 Capital Budget

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to provide its first quarter capital budget and outlook for 2021.

Petrus’ Board of Directors has approved a first quarter 2021 capital budget of $9.0 million to drill three (2.1 net) Cardium wells in the Ferrier area. With the risk of volatility in the price of Canadian light oil and natural gas, the Company believes that it is prudent to maintain a disciplined capital budget that is flexible from an operational and financial perspective. Petrus will continue to monitor the Canadian commodity price environment and will evaluate subsequent quarter capital spending as the year progresses. The first quarter capital budget is focused on the highest rates of return, lowest risk, condensate rich drilling opportunities in the Company’s inventory at Ferrier, Alberta. Petrus is focused on designing its 2021 capital plan to invest capital systematically within funds flow, permitting excess funds to reduce debt.

Petrus ended 2020 with $77.5 MM drawn on its revolving credit facility which had a borrowing base maximum size of $83.0 MM at December 31, 2020. Management believes the Company has adequate liquidity to execute the Petrus business plan over the coming year. Consistent with past years, Petrus plans to continue to make quarterly paydowns to the revolving credit facility in addition to a disciplined capital spending program in 2021. Recent improvements in the 2021 commodity price outlook as well as pricing protection afforded from a continued systematic hedging program should allow this to be funded within cash flow.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Neil Korchinski, P.Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: nkorchinski@petrusresources.com

READER ADVISORIES

This press release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning plans related to: (i) the objectives of Petrus' 2021 capital budget; (ii) expectations with respect to the drilling inventory subject to the Company's 2021 first quarter capital budget; (iii) the use of excess funds; (iv) the adequacy of Petrus' liquidity and its ability to execute its business plan; (v) expectations regarding quarterly debt reductions and the results of Company's capital spending program. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Petrus, including: (i) with respect to capital expenditures, generally, and at particular locations, the availability of adequate and secure sources of funding for Petrus' proposed capital expenditure program and the availability of appropriate opportunities to deploy capital; (ii) with respect to drilling plans, the availability of drilling rigs, expectations and assumptions concerning the success of future drilling and development activities and prevailing commodity prices; (iii) with respect to Petrus' ability to execute on its exploration and development program, the performance of Petrus' personnel, the availability of capital and prevailing commodity prices; (v) oil and gas prices; (vi) currency exchange rates; (vii) royalty rates; (viii) operating costs; (ix) transportation costs; and (x) the availability of opportunities to deploy capital effectively. Although Petrus believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Petrus can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties.

Seite 1 von 2
Petrus Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petrus Resources Announces First Quarter 2021 Capital Budget CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to provide its first quarter capital budget and outlook for 2021. Petrus’ Board of Directors has approved a first quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board