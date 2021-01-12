Eos Energy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Battery and Storage Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.





The Northland SPAC Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Eos's Investor Relations website at https://investors.eose.com.