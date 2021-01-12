 

Constellation Brands Completes Series of Transactions to Premiumize Portfolio With Sale of Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy to Sazerac

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has closed its sale of the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brand, related inventory, and interests in certain contracts to Sazerac for approximately $265 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.

“The closure of this sale concludes a series of transactions within our wine and spirits business designed to help accelerate revenue growth and operating margin performance by advancing our vision of building a winning portfolio of distinctive, higher-end brands,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands’ president and chief executive officer. “With these transactions now behind us, our team can more fully concentrate our resources and focus behind a smaller set of more premium brands that better align with consumer premiumization trends.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Constellation announced it had closed transactions with E. & J. Gallo Winery and Vie-Del Company. Constellation divested a portion of its wine and spirits portfolio principally priced at $11 retail and below, including certain related facilities, and its Nobilo wine brand to Gallo. Constellation also divested certain brands used in its grape juice concentrate business, together with related inventory, interests in certain contracts, and liabilities to Vie-Del Company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The word “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, future revenue growth, future operating margin performance, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

