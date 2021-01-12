Constellation Brands Completes Series of Transactions to Premiumize Portfolio With Sale of Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy to Sazerac

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has closed its sale of the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brand, related inventory, and interests in certain contracts to Sazerac for approximately $265 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.



“The closure of this sale concludes a series of transactions within our wine and spirits business designed to help accelerate revenue growth and operating margin performance by advancing our vision of building a winning portfolio of distinctive, higher-end brands,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands’ president and chief executive officer. “With these transactions now behind us, our team can more fully concentrate our resources and focus behind a smaller set of more premium brands that better align with consumer premiumization trends.”