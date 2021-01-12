Travere Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug Designation for Sparsentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder and a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Sparsentan is an investigational product candidate currently being evaluated for the treatment of IgAN, as well as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials that are expected to report topline data from interim proteinuria assessments in 2021.



“People living with IgAN face a significant unmet need with limited treatment options available,” said Noah Rosenberg, M.D., chief medical officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Obtaining Orphan Drug Designation is another milestone in our development program as we continue to advance towards the goal of delivering sparsentan as a potential new treatment standard for people living with IgAN. We continue to look forward to topline data from the interim proteinuria assessment in the ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT Study in IgAN during the third quarter of this year.”