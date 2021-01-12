Travere Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug Designation for Sparsentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to
sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare kidney disorder and a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Sparsentan is an investigational product candidate currently
being evaluated for the treatment of IgAN, as well as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials that are expected to report topline data from interim proteinuria
assessments in 2021.
“People living with IgAN face a significant unmet need with limited treatment options available,” said Noah Rosenberg, M.D., chief medical officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Obtaining Orphan Drug Designation is another milestone in our development program as we continue to advance towards the goal of delivering sparsentan as a potential new treatment standard for people living with IgAN. We continue to look forward to topline data from the interim proteinuria assessment in the ongoing Phase 3 PROTECT Study in IgAN during the third quarter of this year.”
The Orphan Drug Designation program is intended to encourage the development of therapeutics for diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States. Prior to FDA approval, Orphan Drug Designation qualifies sponsors for certain incentives, such as tax credits toward the cost of clinical trials and prescription drug user fee waivers. Orphan Drug Designation may also convey seven years of marketing exclusivity for sparsentan if approved by the FDA for the treatment of IgAN. Travere Therapeutics previously received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products on the company’s application for Orphan Drug Designation for IgAN in Europe, and it holds Orphan Drug Designation for sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS in the U.S. and Europe.
About Sparsentan
Sparsentan is an investigational product candidate in Phase 3 clinical development that has a dual mechanism of action combining endothelin type A receptor antagonism with angiotensin II receptor blockade in a single molecule. Travere Therapeutics is developing sparsentan for the treatment of IgAN and FSGS, rare kidney disorders that often lead to ESKD. In several forms of chronic kidney disease, such as IgAN and FSGS, endothelin receptor blockade has been shown to have an additive beneficial effect on proteinuria in combination with renin-angiotensin blockade via angiotensin receptor blockers or angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors.
