Forward Pharma Announces Rescheduling of the EP2801355 Appeal Hearing to September 6, 2021 due to COVID-19 Restrictions
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) (“we,” “Forward” or the “Company”), today announced that due to ongoing precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), the Technical Board of Appeal (the “TBA”) of the European Patent Office (the “EPO”) again has rescheduled the oral hearing of the appeal against the decision of the Opposition Division that revoked the EP2801355 patent (the “’355 Patent”). The new hearing date is set for September 6, 2021.
About Forward Pharma:
Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company that commenced development in 2005 of a proprietary formulation of DMF for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The Company granted to Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its IP through the License Agreement and received from Biogen a non-refundable cash fee of $1.25 billion in February 2017, with the return of EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction in September 2017. The Company has the opportunity to receive royalties from Biogen on Biogen’s net sales of Tecfidera or other DMF products for multiple sclerosis outside the U.S., dependent on, among other things, a favorable outcome in Europe with respect to the Opposition Proceeding, including any appeal thereto.
Our principal executive offices are located at Østergade 24A, 1st floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark and our American Depositary Shares are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (FWP). For more information about the Company, please visit our website at http://www.forward-pharma.com.
About the European Intellectual Property Proceedings
On January 29, 2018, the Opposition Division of the EPO concluded the oral proceedings concerning the ‘355 Patent (the “Opposition Proceeding”). The Opposition Division revoked the ‘355 Patent after considering oppositions from several opponents. On March 22, 2018, the Opposition Division issued its detailed reasons for the decision. On May 7, 2018, the Company appealed the Opposition Division’s decision to the TBA and filed its detailed grounds of appeal on August 1, 2018. The case was scheduled to be heard on February 2, 2021, but on January 12, 2021, the Company received notice from the EPO that, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the appeal would be postponed to September 6, 2021. Management expects the TBA to issue a ruling on the same day as the hearing, with a fully reasoned decision approximately two months following the hearing.
