i2c Inc. und Jifiti vereinfachen für großen französischen Einzelhändler die Finanzierung für Kunden

i2c Inc. and Jifiti Simplify Consumer Financing for Major Retailer in France. French fintech partners with global enabler to deploy innovative digital financing. i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, announced its partnership with Jifiti, a consumer financing platform working to streamline loan programs for banks, lenders, and merchants throughout Europe. i2c will be leveraging its next-generation platform to support Jifiti in the launch of a mobile consumer finance program in France for an undisclosed global retail brand in the furniture space.