D-Link Enables Smarter, Safer Homes at CES 2021 with mydlink Solutions

New smart home camera and water sensor kit from D-Link keep homes connected and protected

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multinational networking company D-Link Corporation today presented their mydlink smart home solutions at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, emphasizing the protection provided to keep loved ones and the home safe during the pandemic. With features such as AI-enabled protection and mydlink cloud, improved security and manageability is ensured for those staying at home. D-Link has also announced that their mydlink Google Assistant service now supports water detection and IP camera person detection asynchronous notification from Google Home speakers.

D-Link's DCH-S1621KT is their latest 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree- the Whole Home Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor Kit, which consists of a central hub/sensor (DCH-S162) and connected battery-powered sensor (DCH-S163). Water leakage is a major risk that can destroy property and threaten the safety of people at home. The DCH-S1621KT can detect and alert users of water leakages from heavy rain or equipment failures so that preventative actions can be taken before damage is significant. The compact size and long-distance, lower power design allow for high-reliability water detection coverage in multiple locations. Featuring a built-in 100db siren and strobe LED, users are alerted audibly and visibly, as well as receive a notification on the mydlink app when a water leak is detected. Easy to install, the water sensors come pre-paired to the hub so that users simply need to set up the central device to monitor the whole home.

The new DCS-8635LH is a 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera that was designed to provide precise, detailed surveillance to monitor and protect the home. The IP65-rated network camera provides 2K QHD resolution and 360-degree coverage with its motorized pan feature. With advanced features such as AI-based person detection, vehicle detection, auto-person tracking, glass break detection, and speaker siren, users can be assured that intruders are deterred and their home is protected. The DCS-8635LH is also adaptable to various installation location requirements and features convenient wireless setup via Bluetooth. Additionally, ONVIF compliance allows for easy recording and video streaming.

