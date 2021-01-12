 

D-Link Enables Smarter, Safer Homes at CES 2021 with mydlink Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 23:00  |  41   |   |   

New smart home camera and water sensor kit from D-Link keep homes connected and protected

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multinational networking company D-Link Corporation today presented their mydlink smart home solutions at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, emphasizing the protection provided to keep loved ones and the home safe during the pandemic. With features such as AI-enabled protection and mydlink cloud, improved security and manageability is ensured for those staying at home. D-Link has also announced that their mydlink Google Assistant service now supports water detection and IP camera person detection asynchronous notification from Google Home speakers.

D-Link's DCH-S1621KT is their latest 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree- the Whole Home Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor Kit, which consists of a central hub/sensor (DCH-S162) and connected battery-powered sensor (DCH-S163). Water leakage is a major risk that can destroy property and threaten the safety of people at home. The DCH-S1621KT can detect and alert users of water leakages from heavy rain or equipment failures so that preventative actions can be taken before damage is significant. The compact size and long-distance, lower power design allow for high-reliability water detection coverage in multiple locations. Featuring a built-in 100db siren and strobe LED, users are alerted audibly and visibly, as well as receive a notification on the mydlink app when a water leak is detected. Easy to install, the water sensors come pre-paired to the hub so that users simply need to set up the central device to monitor the whole home.  

The new DCS-8635LH is a 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera that was designed to provide precise, detailed surveillance to monitor and protect the home. The IP65-rated network camera provides 2K QHD resolution and 360-degree coverage with its motorized pan feature. With advanced features such as AI-based person detection, vehicle detection, auto-person tracking, glass break detection, and speaker siren, users can be assured that intruders are deterred and their home is protected. The DCS-8635LH is also adaptable to various installation location requirements and features convenient wireless setup via Bluetooth. Additionally, ONVIF compliance allows for easy recording and video streaming.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D-Link Enables Smarter, Safer Homes at CES 2021 with mydlink Solutions New smart home camera and water sensor kit from D-Link keep homes connected and protected TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Multinational networking company D-Link Corporation today presented their mydlink smart home solutions at the 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Despite Pandemic, Patent Demand Remains Strong, According to Analysis by IFI CLAIMS
Core Banking Solutions Market to Reach $28.78 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Hydrogen Market to $196,934.5 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Home Exercise Bikes Market to Reach $2.33 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Zepp To Debut and Wow Consumers Worldwide at CES 2021
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET Immunotherapy Drug Candidate
Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for Accurate, Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing is the First ...
Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT Expert Wins 'Data Centre Intelligent Automation and Management ...
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments