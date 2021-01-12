Atkore International Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.