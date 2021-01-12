 

Atkore International Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

833-968-2233 (Domestic)

 

825-312-2056 (International)

Conf ID:

6669212

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Replay Information

Dial In:

800-585-8367 (Domestic)

 

416-621-4642 (International)

Conf ID:

6669212

To learn more about Atkore International please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

Disclaimer

