The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECK) (Peck or the “Company”) today announced it has closed a registered direct offering of 840,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $12.50. The gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $10,500,000 before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, working capital, product development, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and other business opportunities.

Jeffrey Peck, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, “We have been serving our customers for nearly 50 years, and entering the public market in 2019 was part of our long-term growth strategy. We have grown revenue for our EPC business, established a green bond partnership to finance developmental projects to support our recurring revenue, and now we are about to re-brand as 'iSun Energy' and launch innovative products in the electric vehicle and other markets. We have been disciplined in the management of our balance sheet and feel this opportunity will support our strategic initiatives while increasing overall shareholder value.”