 

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” or the “Company”) announces that Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Edward (Ted) Gilpin has communicated his plans to retire and that Jason T. Roos will succeed him as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective as of March 1, 2021. Mr. Gilpin will remain Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary through March 1, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition, following which Mr. Roos will formally assume these positions.

“It's been my pleasure to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer during a time that the Company continued to grow and scale its business and accelerate its transition to an asset light business model,” said Mr. Gilpin.

“Ted became Chief Financial Officer in October 2019 and brought a wealth of experience from his more than 30 year career which included senior positions at various public and private organizations, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, a Nasdaq listed, closed-end, externally managed, business development company in the U.S., a position which Ted will concurrently be retiring from,” said Ted Goldthorpe, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “I personally want to thank Ted for being a trusted advisor and business partner, and for his leadership, significant contributions and personal dedication the Company during a critical period of growth and execution of the Company’s business strategy.”

“We are confident that Jason’s years of experience spent in senior financial roles will be integral to the Company as we continue grow and strengthen our business over the coming years,” commented Mr. Goldthorpe.

Mr. Roos joined BC Partners LLP in May 2020 and brings nearly 20 years of experience in financial roles, most recently as Credit Product CFO, where he is responsible for the integrity and accuracy of financial reporting and the overall control environment of the credit business. Prior to joining BC Partners, Mr. Roos served in various roles with Wells Fargo & Company from 2011 to 2020, including serving as Controller for Wells Fargo’s investment bank and institutional broker dealer, Wells Fargo Securities. Prior to that, from 2002 to 2011, Mr. Roos provided audit and advisory services to financial institutions at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Roos earned his B.A. in accounting and finance from the University of Northern Iowa and is a Certified Public Accountant registered in New York, Iowa, and Minnesota.

