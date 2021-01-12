 

Cowen Mourns the Passing of Director Jack H. Nusbaum

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced with great sadness that Director Jack H. Nusbaum passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2021.

Mr. Nusbaum has served as a member of Cowen’s Board since November 2009. He has been an advisor and friend to members of the Company’s leadership for over 30 years. Mr. Nusbaum was also a Senior Partner of the New York law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, serving as the firm’s Chairman from 1987 through 2009 and a partner in that firm for fifty years.

Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen, said, “All of us at Cowen are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our long-time board member Jack Nusbaum. He was not only a trusted advisor and good friend; he was a member of our family. His wise counsel, intuitive insights and moral compass have made us a better organization over the past decade. His mentorship and guidance have been a constant in my life for over 30 years. We will miss his positivity, candor and larger-than-life presence. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Media Contacts:

Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com


