Immunovant Appoints Rita Jain Chief Medical Officer And Provides Corporate Update

Dr. Jain brings deep expertise in the design and execution of complex clinical trials, having overseen the development of more than 15 new chemical entities and marketed products



Dr. Jain’s broad and diverse clinical experience makes her uniquely well-suited to lead the initiation of multiple Phase 3 programs for IMVT-1401 across different therapeutic areas

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Rita Jain, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Jain brings over 20 years of drug development and biopharmaceutical leadership experience to Immunovant, including industry-leading experience in both early and late phase development.

"We are thrilled to announce Rita’s addition to the Immunovant management team,” said Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant. "Her impressive breadth of experience leading regulatory strategy and clinical development in numerous therapeutic areas will help us unlock the broad potential of IMVT-1401 across multiple indications. I’m particularly excited about her success in late stage development as we begin phase 3 programs.”

Dr. Jain is a board-certified rheumatologist who previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Akebia Therapeutics. She has led all aspects of clinical development across a diverse set of therapeutic areas including immunology, inflammation, and nephrology, among others. Prior to joining Akebia, Dr. Jain was Vice President of Men’s and Women’s Health and Metabolic Development at AbbVie and served as a Vice President in Pharmaceutical Development at Abbott Laboratories. Dr. Jain led the design and execution of multiple late stage programs for high impact products, including Orlissa and Oriahnn. Earlier in her career, Dr. Jain was a faculty member at North Shore University Hospital, with an academic appointment as Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York University School of Medicine. She retains a passion for helping patients, aligning with Immunovant’s vision of enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases