Stroud Resources makes changes to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Kennedy to the Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Howard Atkinson, Chairman of the Board of the Company, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Jeff Kennedy to the Stroud Board. Jeff's financial expertise and experience in the capital markets sector will undoubtably benefit the company as we advance the Santo Domingo Project."

The Company also announced the acceptance of Mr. Grant Walsh's resignation as an independent director. On behalf of the Board, "I would like to thank Mr. Walsh for his many contributions to Stroud over the past 8 years and wish him success on his future endeavors." 

Prior to joining the board, Mr. Jeff Kennedy served as the Managing Director Equity Capital Markets and Operations at Cormark Securities Inc.  With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Kennedy also served as the CFO of Cormark Securities Inc. where he was responsible for financial oversight, controls and governance of operations. Mr. Kennedy is a Chartered Professional Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and completed his Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University. Mr. Kennedy also serves on the Board of Jaguar Mining Inc.

The Company has granted Mr. Kennedy options to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 common shares at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of up to five years in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.

Stroud Resources is a TSX-V listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver-gold project in central Mexico.

For more information, please visit www.stroudsilver.com

Mirsad Jakubovic
CFO and Director
416-888-8731

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.




