 

Rent-A-Center Raises $129,990 for North Texas Food Bank

Employees at Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RAC) recently joined forces for their 18th annual fundraiser to support North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), a nonprofit hunger-relief organization that provides access to meals for hungry families in North Texas. Due to the pandemic, the campaign was held virtually, but that didn’t dampen coworkers’ giving spirits. In fact, RAC raised more money during their 2020 fundraiser than ever before.

During the course of the campaign, NTFB 2020 #RACCares: A Clear Vision to Fight Hunger, employees based at the Field Support Center (FSC) in Plano, Texas raised $79,990 for NTFB’s hunger relief efforts. Including the $50,000 match donation RAC made last spring, the company had a record-breaking year, raising a total of $129,990 for hunger relief in North Texas.

Employees raised money by selling individually packaged meals, holding virtual events, bidding on executives to get a pie in the face, participating in walkathons, entering in a virtual raffle and buying campaign t-shirts. Even the campaign’s annual golf tournament, canceled due to COVID, raised thousands of dollars, as vendors and players honored their donations, all to help NTFB.

“It’s important, even more so this year in light of the conditions brought forth by the pandemic, that we serve our communities by supporting causes that help families in their time of need,” says CEO Mitch Fadel. “Rent-A-Center is proud to help hunger relief organizations such as the North Texas Food Bank that not only empower families to reach their potential but help eliminate the barriers brought on by food insecurity.”

Throughout the course of RAC’s 18-year partnership with NTFB, the company has raised over $1.3 million in the fight against hunger, amounting to a little over four million nutritious meals for North Texans.

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that distributes donated, purchased and prepared foods through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies in 13 counties. NTFB provides access to more than 190,000 meals for hungry children, seniors and families every day.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc. is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation.

