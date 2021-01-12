 

Salem Media Group, Inc. to Present at NobleCon17

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it will present virtually at the NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20th at 11:15am Pacific Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website www.salemmedia.com and as part of the complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT NOBLE CAPITAL MARKETS, INC.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

