 

Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab and imdevimab

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 23:55  |  54   |   |   

  • New agreement covers 1.25 million additional doses of the antibody cocktail, bringing the total potential US supply to over 1.5 million doses
  • Casirivimab and imdevimab were granted U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for recently-diagnosed, high-risk, mild to moderate COVID-19 patients
  • Roche and Regeneron are collaborating on developing and manufacturing casirivimab and imdevimab; Regeneron is distributing the antibody cocktail in the US and Roche will be responsible for distribution outside the US
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roche Holding AG Inhaber-Genussscheine!
Long
Basispreis 286,21€
Hebel 12,01
Ask 2,53
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 341,36€
Hebel 10,88
Ask 2,68
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Basel, 12 January 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today confirmed that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) will purchase additional supply of Regeneron’s casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for use in non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients as part of Operation Warp Speed. The US government said it will provide these additional doses at no cost to patients, though healthcare facilities may charge fees related to administration, and will continue to coordinate allocation of the antibody cocktail to state and territorial health departments.

Under the new agreement, the US government will purchase up to 1.25 million finished doses of casirivimab and imdevimab by 30 June 2021. Regeneron is already supplying doses to treat approximately 300,000 people, bringing the total potential purchase to over 1.5 million doses in the US.

“We are doing all we can to lessen the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we remain committed to collaborating with Regeneron to increase supply of their antibody cocktail,” said Bill Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Roche Pharmaceuticals. "Casirivimab and imdevimab will be critically important to help address the pandemic if approved, and we will continue to work with regulators and governments across the globe to bring the medicine to as many people as possible.”

The efficacy and safety of casirivimab and imdevimab continue to be evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 in certain hospitalised and non-hospitalised patients, including the open-label RECOVERY trial of hospitalised patients in the UK, and a trial for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals. Lower doses of casirivimab and imdevimab are also being studied with the aim of increasing supply and offering the therapy to more patients. To date, nearly 15,000 people have participated in casirivimab and imdevimab clinical trials.

Seite 1 von 6
Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab and imdevimab New agreement covers 1.25 million additional doses of the antibody cocktail, bringing the total potential US supply to over 1.5 million dosesCasirivimab and imdevimab were granted U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for recently-diagnosed, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
UBS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Buy'
12.01.21
Roche to present updated data confirming Tecentriq in combination with Avastin substantially improves overall survival in people with the most common form of liver cancer
11.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger machen nach Gewinnserie Kasse
11.01.21
Aktien Europa: Holpriger Wochenstart nach Gewinnserie
11.01.21
Roche launches two digital pathology image analysis algorithms for precision patient diagnosis in breast cancer
11.01.21
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new influenza antiviral for patients in almost 20 years
09.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 01/21
08.01.21
MORGAN STANLEY stuft ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
08.01.21
Warum Healthcare aktuell fernab vom BioNTech-Hype ins Depot sollte
08.01.21
BERENBERG belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Hold'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
280
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren