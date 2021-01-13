 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E daily buy-back notice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.01.2021, 00:19  |  18   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E daily buy-back notice

13-Jan-2021 / 00:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

13 January 2021

Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice

Dexus provides an Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice.

This notice is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announ ...

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
Merren Favretto
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9080 1559
+61 427 986 355
merren.favretto@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1160245

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1160245  13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

