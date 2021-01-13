 

Carrefour Statement

Carrefour (Paris:CA) has been approached, in a friendly manner, by the Alimentation Couche-Tard group, with a combination project. Discussions are very preliminary.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

12.01.21
Kreise: Alimentation Couche-Tard erwägt Übernahme von Carrefour
04.01.21
Carrefour: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
31.12.20
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 224 Proximity Stores in Taiwan

01.12.20
18
ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen senkt Ziel für Carrefour auf 25 Euro - 'Buy'