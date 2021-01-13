Oncocyte to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, announced today that management is scheduled to present at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Investors can register for the conference here: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/ocx/

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.oncocyte.com.

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte recently launched DetermaRx, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. The Company also plans to launch monitoring tests including Therasure-CNI MONITOR, a blood-based immune therapy monitoring test, as a research use tool in 2021. Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx and DetermaIO are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation. Therasure is a trademark of Chronix Biomedical Inc.

