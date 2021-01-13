 

Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5

  • Image previews fundamental shift in BEV design approach
  • IONIQ 5 features signature 'Parametric Pixels' and eco-friendly elements to offer distinctive design experience
  • Hyundai's dedicated BEV lineup brand provides all-new enhanced customer experiences through advanced mobility solutions
  • New series of teaser videos showcase IONIQ 5's Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology that functions as a general power supply and ultra-fast charging

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the first teaser image of the highly anticipated IONIQ 5 midsize CUV, the first model in its IONIQ dedicated BEV lineup brand.

IONIQ 5 Teaser Image_Front

IONIQ 5 will be the first vehicle mated with Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system made exclusively for next-generation battery electric vehicles that will launch a new era of clean mobility for the company.

IONIQ 5's distinctive and innovative design provides a unique experience that can only be enjoyed in dedicated BEVs, suggesting a fundamental shift in design approach.

IONIQ 5's signature design elements include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging, as well as its eco-friendly Color Material Finish (CMF) direction that connects the analogue with digital emotions, showcasing the IONIQ brand's timeless design value.

IONIQ 5's front end is adorned with arrays of pixel-inspired lights suggestive of the digital technology within. IONIQ 5 is also the first Hyundai vehicle to feature a clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car, thus minimizing panel gaps and creating a clean and high-tech overall look.

Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme, offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5's perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai's new signature dedicated EV architecture.

"IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai's design DNA," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured."

Hyundai Motor has also released four teaser videos to spark curiosity about the new model, each presenting viewers with a sneak peek at IONIQ 5's core technologies, raising expectations for the company's dedicated BEV lineup brand and its first entry.

Three 'Ultimate Camping' videos show a camper using various electrical appliances powered by IONIQ 5's Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology that functions as a general power supply (110/220V). In each video, the camper is seen using IONIQ 5's 3.5KW of V2L-supplied power to roast a turkey in a large oven, listen to music on high-end audio speakers, and exercise on a treadmill—all at a camping site.

The '5 Min Challenge' video highlights IONIQ 5's ultra-fast charging capability that enables it to drive more than 100km with only a 5-minute charge (WLTP Standard). To showcase this extraordinary performance, a movie trailer-style challenge was set up featuring IONIQ 5 and three devices—a smartphone, laptop and action camera—that were each charged for 5 minutes and competed to be the last to survive.

Beginning with these videos, Hyundai Motor plans to release even more engaging content that highlights the enhanced lifestyle that new IONIQ 5 customers will experience.

IONIQ 5 will debut on a virtual world premiere event in February 2021.

* Teaser Videos:

  1. IONIQ 5: Ultimate Camping (teaser) – Scene 1. Cooking: Link
  2. IONIQ 5: Ultimate Camping (teaser) – Scene 2. Sound: Link
  3. IONIQ 5: Ultimate Camping (teaser) – Scene 3. Running: Link
  4. IONIQ 5: 5 Min Challenge – Trailer: Link

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

IONIQ 5 Teaser Image_Rear

 

IONIQ 5 Teaser Image_Side

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418723/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418724/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418725/3.jpg



Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5 Image previews fundamental shift in BEV design approach IONIQ 5 features signature 'Parametric Pixels' and eco-friendly elements to offer distinctive design experience Hyundai's dedicated BEV lineup brand provides all-new enhanced customer …

